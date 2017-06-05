Who is the Phillies' All Star?
Episode 122 of The Felske Files is brought to you by Anthony Arot and The Nash Wealth Management Group! Check them out here ! When you have the fewest wins in baseball and a collection of players, most of whom are regressing or simply not playing great, you can't expect to be well represented at the MLB All-Star Game . It feels as if, for the third straight year, there will be only one Phillie at the Midsummer Classic.
