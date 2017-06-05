What happens to a viral star after the viral goes away?

Brock Stassi gained national notoriety in March when his emotional reaction to making the Phillies ' opening day roster as a 33rd-round pick went viral. But what happens when the viral star is no longer viral? When the shine wears off classic underdog story? When the tears that Stassi shed dried up and he got back to work? The 27-year old arrived in Allentown Thursday trying to make sure the viral moment isn't all that defines his baseball career when it's all said and done.

