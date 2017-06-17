What Cesar Hernandez' injury means for the Philadelphia Phillies
On Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin announced that second baseman Cesar Hernandez would be expected to miss the next six weeks due to an oblique injury. Hernandez was fourth among Phillies' position players with a .277 BA and .336 OBP and led the team with 66 hits and 40 runs scored.
