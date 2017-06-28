The Toronto Blue Jays reunite with former All-Star Michael Saunders

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they had signed outfielder Michael Saunders to a minor league deal. Saunders, 30, returns to the Jays after spending parts of 2015 and 2016 in Toronto, and after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies on June 23. He will report to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons for the time being.

