The 2017 Phillies' terrible month of May is nothing compared to the ...

On July 11 of 1916, the Philadelphia Athletics won the second game of a double header against the St. Louis Browns. The 3-0 victory came together on two runs in the first and an insurance run in the fifth, orchestrated by six hits, all singles, eight walks, and a stolen base by Connie Mack's basement-dwelling backstop, Wally Schang.

