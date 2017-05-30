Terry Collins: Yoenis Cespedes' status uncertain
New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes follows through on a three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Clay Buchholz during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP / Laurence Kesterson The Mets face a two-game interleague series against the Rangers beginning Tuesday night in Texas, and Terry Collins is unsure who will serve as the DH.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC