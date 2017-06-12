Sale, Sox lose 1-0 game in 8th inning

Pinch-hitter Ty Kelly doubled home the only run in the eighth inning of a pitchers' duel between Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta and Boston's Chris Sale to lead the Phillies to a 1-0 victory over the Red Sox on Thursday night. Sale was cruising until a one-out single by Andrew Knapp set the stage for Kelly's game-winning hit that ended the Phillies' eight-game losing streak.

