Rookie Lively makes impact on Phillies staff
It might be a little early to draw any conclusions about where Lively is headed based on two Major League starts, but he pitched seven more quality innings on Thursday night in a Lively has thrown seven innings in each of his first two big league starts, becoming the first Phillies pitcher to accomplish the feat since Carlton Loewer in 1998. "Just stay strong," Lively said.
