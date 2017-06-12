Rick Porcello takes the mound vs. Philadelphia Phillies; Josh Rutlege ...
The Red Sox begin a four-game series with the Phillies on Monday with two at Fenway Park followed by two in Philadelphia later this week. Rick Porcello takes the mound for the Red Sox coming off a tough start in New York where he gave up six runs, five earned.
