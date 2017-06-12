Red Sox outlast Phillies 4-3 in 12 in...

Red Sox outlast Phillies 4-3 in 12 innings

16 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Andrew Benintendi singled to right in the 12th inning driving in Xander Bogaerts from third for the winning run as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday night. Mitch Moreland hit one homer and barely missed another in the 12th with a long single off the Green Monster, allowing Bogaerts to advance to third and set up Benintendi's first career walk-off hit.

