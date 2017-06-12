Phils watching glimpse of the future ...

Phils watching glimpse of the future in Altherr

16 hrs ago

On paper it was just an inning-ending double play, but Aaron Altherr 's howitzer throw home after hauling in a would-be sacrifice fly is yet another sign that the young outfielder, and his uniquely well-rounded game, could be a staple in Philadelphia's outfield for years to come. The play ended the sixth inning, securing a much-needed solid start for Jerad Eickhoff , who threw six innings, allowing one run in a "Oh it was huge," Eickhoff said of the stunning throw from Altherr.

Chicago, IL

