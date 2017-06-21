Philliesa prospect Scott Kingery is o...

Philliesa prospect Scott Kingery is opening eyes at Reading

17 hrs ago

READING, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.-- While the Philadelphia Phillies are not a sight to behold thus far in 2017, their farm system is a different story. While the AAA Lehigh Valley Ironpigs are garnering the most attention, with a prospect-filled lineup leading the way to 47 wins and first place so far, the biggest star of the season may be at AA Reading.

Chicago, IL

