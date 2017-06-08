Phillies rumors: St. Louis Cardinals an ideal trade partner
A recent stretch of success shouldn't jade how fans and team executives view the Phillies, who reside in the basement of league standings. Players are destined to be moved prior to the July trade deadline, and more moves are expected during the August waiver period.
