Phillies promote Andrew Pullin to tri...

Phillies promote Andrew Pullin to triple A. What about Scott Kingery?

"I think it's fair to say that you can expect that pretty soon," said Joe Jordan, the team's director of player development. Kingery entered Thursday batting .306 this season with 18 homers and a .375 on-base percentage in 65 games at double A. Including last season, Kingery has 421 at-bats at double A. The 23-year-old second baseman is certainly ready for triple A. General manager Matt Klentak said last week that a promotion was coming " in the pretty near future ."

