Phillies on pace to be one the worst teams in history of baseball

16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Phils' 11-38 record in their last 49 games matches the worst record in National League history from game 21-69. Despite not being ranked dead last in the major statistical categories in MLB this season, the Phillies are on pace to have one of the worst seasons in history, stretching back to the 19th Century.

