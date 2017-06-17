Phillies notebook: When Adam Haseley could reach majors, Saunders vs. Williams, All-Stars & more

Phillies top pick Adam Haseley , a left-handed hitting outfielder out of the University of Virginia, will likely sign his first professional contract within the next week. The 8th-overall pick in this week's MLB Draft, Haseley is the first collegiate position player the Phillies have used But Haseley is also the 21st collegiate position player to be drafted in the top 15 picks of the draft in the last five years.

