Phillies news & links - Carlos Ruiz pitched last night

The Twins absolutely whupped the Mariners last night , and in the eighth inning, they called on the man who has handled some of the best pitchers in the past decade. Carlos Ruiz took the mound, and even though he gave up a home run on his very first pitch, he did okay! John Stolnis has already written about it, and you should read that, too! For the first time since he was given the boot in 2015, former GM Ruben Amaro Jr. is returning to CBP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.