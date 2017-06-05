Phillies need boost at All-Star ballot box
Off to a slow start this season, the Phillies need help at the ballot box, and fans have time to help determine who will represent Philadelphia at this year's All-Star Game presented by MasterCard in Miami. Second baseman Cesar Hernandez and outfielder Aaron Altherr have performed well to this point, though no Phillies rank among the top players in votes at any position, meaning a Phils player may have to be selected by players, coaches or the league.
