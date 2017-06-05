Phillies MLR 6/7/17: I can do THIS anytime you need it Jay
Clearwater 6 - Charlotte 1 Alberto Tirado - 7.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, BB, 6 K, HR, 11 GB, 3 FB Herlis Rodriguez - 0 for 3, K Cornelius Randolph - 0 for 3, BB, R Deivi Grullon - 3 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, CS Grenny Cumana - 3 for 4, 2 R, K, throwing Error Cord Sandberg - 2 for 3, 2B, RBI, R Grullon was the hero in this game with a 2 run homer in the Fourth, which was enough to hold off the team who shortened their city's name. The most interesting thing is that all that Offense occured with 2 Outs, which is so much worse for the team on the wrong end.
