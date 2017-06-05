Phillies MLR 6/5/17: Nick Williams hot streak continues, Tom Eshelman dominant

Tom Eshelman - 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 7 GB, 5 FB Jesen Therrien - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K Cam Perkins - 3 for 4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB J.P. Crawford - 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, BB, K Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB Dylan Cozens - 1 for 5 Nick Williams - 3 for 5, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI Jiandido Tromp - 0 for 4, K Tom Eshelman keeps on doing the impossible, throwing up career best numbers at the highest level of the minors. He has 31 strikeouts to 4 walks in 45.2 innings AND holds a 1.38 ERA / 0.79 WHIP.

