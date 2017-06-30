Phillies MLR 6/29/17: The Very Short Stay of Adam Haseley

A bit of a mixed bag for Mark Appel , who was tripped up by a throwing error and infield single in the 2nd inning, struck out the side in the 3rd, then gave up a pair of earned runs in the 4th. Altogether for the right-hander, a 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R , 2 BB, 8 K performance.

