Phillies MLR 6/28/17: A Double-A Debut

What's the best way to bounce back from giving up 14 runs? Scoring 10 doesn't hurt, that's for sure. Just about everyone filled up the boxscore: J.P. Crawford was 1-for-2 with a triple and three walks, Rhys Hoskins 2-for-4 with a homer, Jorge Alfaro added a three-run homer, and Scott Kingery added another hit with 2 RBI.

