Phillies MLR 6/26/17: My Cozen Dylan
LHV: Cesar Ramos REA: GM1 Drew Anderson, GM2 TBD CLR: Jose Tavares LWD: Nick Fanti GCL: GM1 TBD, GM2 TBD Brandon Leibrandt - 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, HR, 5 GB, 3 FB Jesen Therrien - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, K Scott Kingery - 1 for 5, K, SB J.P. Crawford - 0 for 3, R, 2 BB, CS Jorge Alfaro - 0 for 3, 2 BB Dylan Cozens - 2 for 4, 2 R, HR, BB, K, SB Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 5, R, RBI, K Nick Williams - 2 for 4, 2 2B, RBI, BB, K Andrew Pullin - 0 for 5, 2 K A lot of exciting things to break down in last night's game. First, you saw the AAA debuts of both Scott Kingery and Brandon Leibrandt.
