Phillies MLR 6/21/17: The number of the day is 48

Cesar Ramos - 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 2 K, HR, 5 GB, 3 FB J.P. Crawford - 1 for 5, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 K Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 3, 2 BB Dylan Cozens - 1 for 5, 3 K Nick Williams - 0 for 3, R, BB The IronPigs make this one exciting, scoring 5 runs in the top of the 9th and doing so with just 3 hits in the inning. They received help via an error and 3 walks.

