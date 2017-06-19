Phillies MLR 6/20/17: Tommy, Tromp and Thompson, LLP

Jake Thompson - 8 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K, WP, 4 GB, 6 FB John Richy - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R J.P. Crawford - 1 for 5, RBI, K Jorge Alfaro - 3 for 4, 2 R, BB, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 1, R, 3 BB, K, HBP Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 5, R, RBI, 2 K Nick Williams - 1 for 5, K Pawtucket is shutout in back to back starts involving Mark Appel and now Jake Thompson. That isn't a good look Boston.

