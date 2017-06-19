Phillies MLR 6/19/17: Hoskins, we have liftoff

Mark Appel - 8.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K, WP, 13 GB, 1 FB Cam Perkins - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI Jorge Alfaro - 0 for 4, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, K Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 3, 2 HR, BB Nick Williams - 2 for 4, R, K Mark Appel sets season-high marks in innings thrown and strikeouts punched last night. He was able to do it against former major leaguers like Allen Craig, Matt Dominguez, Rusney Castillo and Sam Travis.

