Phillies MLR 6/19/17: Hoskins, we have liftoff
Mark Appel - 8.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K, WP, 13 GB, 1 FB Cam Perkins - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI Jorge Alfaro - 0 for 4, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, K Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 3, 2 HR, BB Nick Williams - 2 for 4, R, K Mark Appel sets season-high marks in innings thrown and strikeouts punched last night. He was able to do it against former major leaguers like Allen Craig, Matt Dominguez, Rusney Castillo and Sam Travis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
