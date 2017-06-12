Phillies MLR 6/14/17: Keep doing that, Mickey Moniak
Mark Appel - 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, WP, 2 HBP, 6 GB, 4 FB Ricardo Pinto - 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K Cam Perkins - 1 for 5, 2 K Jorge Alfaro - 1 for 4, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, K Rhys Hoskins - 0 for 3, BB, K When you are behind the 8-ball already with Mark Appel pitching, the offense really has to deliver. They instead went 1 for 10 with RISP and left 10 on base.
