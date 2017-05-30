Phillies MLR 6/1/17: Return of the Dingery

LHV: Zach Eflin, Nick Pivetta, Mark Appel REA: Shane Watson, Brandon Leibrandt, TBD CLR: Edgar Garcia, Jose Tavares, Franklyn Kilome LWD: Felix Paulino, Nick Fanti, JoJo Romero Cam Perkins - 1 for 3, CS J.P. Crawford - 0 for 4, 2 K Jorge Alfaro - 0 for 4, 2 K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, K Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 4, 2B Nick Williams - 1 for 4, 2 K Not going to win a lot of games when the offense goes silent during a bullpen game. Cesar Ramos and Adam Morgan both combined for 5 scoreless innings though! Hoby Milner took the loss giving up his first runs of the year .

