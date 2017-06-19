Phillies lose in 10th; Odubel Herrera lands in doghouse
Juan Samuel stood still near third base on Wednesday night with his hands on his hips and his face masked in disbelief. Odubel Herrera ran through Samuel's stop sign in the ninth inning of a 7-6 loss to St. Louis in 10 innings at Citizens Bank Park.
