Phillies 6, DBax 1

As TheGoodPhight's resident westerner, I usually draw the short straw for the games in Guam and Tokyo and such like, and today's game is no exception. Played in a place called "Phoenix" where it apparently was like 125 degrees yesterday, I assume this is in the middle of the Australian Outback or the Gobi Desert or something because who the fuck would live in a place where it ever gets 125 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.