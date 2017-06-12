Pedroia's single wins it in 11th; Red...

Pedroia's single wins it in 11th; Red Sox beat Phillies 6-5

15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Dustin Pedroia may have had to run a lot harder from his teammates than he did on his game-winning hit. Pedroia singled home the winning run in the 11th inning to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

