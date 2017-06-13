Pedroia's 11th-inning single delivers...

Pedroia's 11th-inning single delivers Red Sox victory

Dustin Pedroia singled home the winning run with one out in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox pulled out a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. The Phillies' losing streak reached six in the first of four straight interleague games between the teams in two cities.

