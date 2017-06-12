Oh, right, Ruben Amaro has returned to Philadelphia
Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro is back in Philadelphia to finish out a four-game home-and-away series with the Red Sox which is, as you've seen , just going really great. But with the "Phillies suck" narrative pretty played out at this point, we turn to the subplots surrounding each game.
