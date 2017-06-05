Nava may be hitting way into more playing time

The Phillies are not expected to reverse course this week and suddenly promote one of their top outfield They have said many times they want to play their prospects regularly once they are promoted, so while big league veterans Howie Kendrick and Michael Saunders occupy spots on the Phillies' 25-man roster, the prospects are expected to remain with the IronPigs. But that time is coming -- next month, maybe? -- as Sunday's to the Cardinals at Busch Stadium was the Phillies' fifth consecutive loss following a short-lived four-game winning streak.

