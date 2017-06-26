MLB trade rumors: Phillies ready to d...

MLB trade rumors: Phillies ready to deal away Maikel Franco?

Read more: NJ.com

Maikel Franco was once looked at as a building block for the Phillies . Now his future with the franchise is up in the air as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches on July 31. Once one of the Phillies' untouchables, the 24-year-old third baseman is more than available, according to a major league source.

