MLB Draft: Virginia's Adam Haseley drafted No. 8 overall to the Philadelphia Phillies
Two Virginia names were undoubtedly going to be called early in Monday night's MLB Draft , as both Adam Haseley and Pavin Smith were both projected to be anywhere in the top 20. The only question was which would go first, and where. While that honor went to Pavin Smith at No.
