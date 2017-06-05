MLB: Astros continue to shine with 11...

MLB: Astros continue to shine with 11th straight win

Read more: Yahoo!

The Houston Astros claimed their 11th straight MLB win with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Houston became the first team with at least 42 wins in their first 58 games since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

