MLB: Astros continue to shine with 11th straight win
The Houston Astros claimed their 11th straight MLB win with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Houston became the first team with at least 42 wins in their first 58 games since the 2001 Seattle Mariners.
