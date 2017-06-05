Michael Saunders? More Like Michael A...

Michael Saunders? More Like Michael Asunder(s)

Unfortunately, it seems like the Michael Saunders that the Phillies signed to a 1-year, $9 million deal was second half of 2016 Michael Saunders rather than first half of 2016 Michael Saunders. Going into Monday's game against the Red Sox , Saunders has slashed .203/.250/.359 in 204 PAs for the Phillies; it goes without saying that he has been a disappointment.

