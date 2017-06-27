Michael Saunders is back: Toronto Blue Jays sign Canadian outfielder to minor-league deal

The Blue Jays announced Wednesday that the Victoria-born outfielder has signed a minor-league deal and will report to Triple-A Buffalo. The move comes three days after Saunders was released by the Philadelphia Phillies Saunders previously spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons in Toronto, after coming over from Seattle in a trade that sent pitcher J.A. Happ to the Mariners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.