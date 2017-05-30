Lively works deep in dazzling MLB debut
It was just the 11th time this season a Phillies starter pitched more than six innings and the first time it happened since May 21, so whatever mojo he had working, the Phillies need more of it. The Phillies have won just seven of their last 33 games for plenty of reasons, but mostly because their starting pitching has been among the worst in baseball.
