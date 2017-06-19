LCSC's Gunnar Buhner signs with Philadelphia Phillies

LEWISTON, Idaho The list of Lewis-Clark State College baseball players in the minor leagues continues to grow as Gunnar Buhner has signed a free-agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. LCSC, which won its third straight Avista NAIA World Series title earlier this month and its 19th overall, had seven players selected in the Major League draft last week.

