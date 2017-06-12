LCSC's Brogdon selected by Phillies in 10th round of MLB draft
LEWISTON, Idaho Connor Brogdon , a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday. Brogdon was the 293rd pick in the draft and the fourth NAIA player selected overall.
