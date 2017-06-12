LCSC's Brogdon selected by Phillies i...

LCSC's Brogdon selected by Phillies in 10th round of MLB draft

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

LEWISTON, Idaho Connor Brogdon , a 6-foot- senior right-handed pitcher, became only the eighth Lewis-Clark State College baseball player to be drafted in the 10th round or lower since 1999 when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in the 10th round in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday. Brogdon was the 293rd pick in the draft and the fourth NAIA player selected overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC