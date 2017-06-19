Lamb, Diamondbacks rally past Phillies 9-2

Jake Lamb homered, Chris Herrmann drove in three runs and Daniel Descalso had three hits, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night. The Diamondbacks broke open a one-run game with three runs in the sixth inning and got another effective pitching performance from Robbie Ray , who allowed two runs and six hits through 6 1/3 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.