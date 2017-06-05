In 162-game span, Joseph has historic stats
Joseph played the 162nd game of his career Friday night against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, and he finished the as one of just four Phillies to hit 30 or more home runs in their first 162 games. Joseph hit 31 home runs to join Chuck Klein , Ryan Howard and Don Hurst .
