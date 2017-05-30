Hundreds attend funeral for former pitcher, senator
Bunning died May 26 at age 85. His funeral was Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. Before being elected to Congress, Bunning spent 17 years as a major league pitcher, mostly with the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies.
