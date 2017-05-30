Hallelujah! Phillies 5, Giants 3
Ben Lively came up and gave the team seven strong innings of four hit, one run ball that included a few walks to make things interesting. The defense, which has been an issue lately, gave Lively the support a pitcher of his ilk needs, turning three double plays in the game, including two big ones in the sixth and seventh when the game was still in the balance.
