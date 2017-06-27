Game Thread 6/27: Phillies at Mariners
The Phillies are in Seattle tonight to complete the second half of their reciprocal two-game series'. Let's get right to the lineup! I mean, it's clearly a lineup, and in the American League since there's a DH, but what in the angry blue hell is that lineup?! Daniel Nava is batting first, followed by Freddy Galvis and then DH Howie Kendrick.
