Game Day: D-Backs, Corbin, open up four-game series in Phoenix with Phillies The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies open a weekend series with Patrick Corbin and Mark Leiter Jr. facing off. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2t4sIXB Diamondbacks right-hander Taijuan Walker threw six innings and his offense did the rest in a 16-4 win at Coors Field on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.