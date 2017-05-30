Galvis homers from both sides of plate

He then ripped a 1-2 curveball from right-hander Derek Law for a solo homer in the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 9-7 lead. He is the first Phillies player to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game since Jimmy Rollins on July 21, 2011, at Wrigley Field.

