Former player, coach Starrette passes away

Herm Starrette, who was named after George Herman Ruth and went on to have a long and productive career in baseball, passed away on Friday in his native North Carolina at the age of 80. After a nine-year playing career with the Orioles -- including parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues -- Starrette left his mark on countless players as a Minor League pitching coach, roving instructor, field coordinator and farm director as well as a big league pitching and bullpen coach for the Braves, Orioles, Giants, Phillies, Brewers, Cubs, Expos and Red Sox. He was the Phillies' pitching coach in 1980, when the team won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

